(Video credit: NYPD via Storyful)

NEW YORK (WJW) — Video shows an officer on horseback pursuing a suspect accused of robbing a sunglasses vendor in Times Square.

Bodycam footage shared on Twitter by the New York Police Department shows the incident that happened on West 40th Street on July 16.

The mounted officer can be seen pursuing the suspect as other officers apprehend the man.

Reports say the suspect allegedly swung a piece of glass at the vendor before leaving without paying. He was charged with robbery, menacing, and criminal possession of a weapon.

NYPD added to the Tweet, “All of your NYPD officers are involved in crime reduction, even the four-legged ones.”

