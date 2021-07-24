Over 100 motorcycles roll in with toys to benefit Cleveland Clinic pediatrics

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Over 100 motorcycles rolled through town today to raise money and collect toys for the pediatric unit at Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital.

Riders arrived at the hospital around 1:30 p.m.

The Community West Foundation, Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital and Rock-In-Roll City Harley-Davidson held the event.

The mission of Community West Foundation is to advance the health and well-being of the community. The

staff and Board of Directors are guided by the words in Matthew 25:35-40: “For I was hungry and you gave

me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me

in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to

visit me… Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did

for me.”

Many police departments were there as well to support the event: Beachwood police, Fairview Park police, Cleveland police, Bratenhal police, Cuyahoga County Sheriffs Department, Lorain County Sheriffs Department and Rocky River police.

For more information, contact Community West Foundation at 440-360-7370 or click here.