WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WJW) – A motorcyclist has been arrested and charged after taunting and fleeing from Wickliffe police three separate times.

The first instance happened on June 23 around 1 p.m., when Wickliffe police received complaints of a red and white motorcycle driving down the center of Euclid Avenue. It was reported that the motorcycle driver was doing wheelies and weaving in and out of traffic, according to a press release from the Wickliffe Police Department.

Eventually, the motorcycle passed a Wickliffe officer on Euclid Avenue at Bishop Road while doing a wheelie. The officer tried to stop the motorcycle, but the driver refused to pull over and began taunting him, the release said.

The pursuit was stopped due to the reckless driving of the suspect that was posing a public safety threat, according to the release.

Later, around 8:30 p.m., another officer saw the same motorcycle on Lakeland Boulevard being driven by the same man.

The driver again taunted and fled from the officer. He also used his cell phone to record the officer, according to the release.

The second pursuit was also stopped because of reckless operation.

On July 2 at 1:30 p.m., police again received calls about a man on a motorcycle driving recklessly on East 300th and Ridge Roads.

Callers said the motorcycle was doing wheelies and driving on sidewalks and across tree lawns, according to the release.

A Wickliffe officer saw the motorcycle on Euclid Ave. heading west from Bishop Rd. and tried to pull it over. That is when the driver fled from police on Euclid Ave. and into the City of Euclid.

According to the release, he was again weaving through traffic, running through red lights and speeding.

According to the release, during the police chase, the motorcycle driver waved at police and stood on his bike seat while doing a wheelie.

In all three incidents, the motorcycle driver was wearing a mask that covered his face.

Wickliffe detectives identified the driver because of previous encounters, what he was wearing and because he posted videos of him fleeing officers on social media, according to the release.

On July 3, detectives obtained arrest warrants for 25-year-old Mohamed Isahack. Isahack was found at his home where he was taken into custody.

The motorcycle was found parked behind his home along with the mask and gloves he was wearing, the release said.

The motorcycle was impounded and Isahack was held at the Wickliffe jail until his arraignment.

Isahack was arraigned on July 5 on three separate fleeing and eluding charges, as well as numerous traffic charges, according to the release.

He is being held at the Lake County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.