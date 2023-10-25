(WJW) – A motorcyclist was shot and killed in Lorain County, and the suspect could be responsible for similar shooting incidents that took place in Amherst less than an hour earlier.

According to the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office, at about 6:14 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24, deputies were called to the area of Lake Avenue and Emerson Court in Elyria Township in reference to a

a motorcyclist who had been shot.

Officials say, the victim was shot multiple times and later died at a nearby hospital.

Witnesses described the suspect’s vehicle, and officials say it matched earlier calls to 911 reporting two similar incidents in the City of Amherst.

Officials say those incidents were reported at about 5:20 p.m. and at about 6 p.m.

The first call was in the area of North Leavitt and Cooper Foster Park Road, and the second was less than half a mile south, in the area of North Leavitt and State Route 2.

Officials say, no one in those incidents was shot, but there is evidence that at least one of the motorcycles was struck by gunfire.

Police report that less than an hour later at about 7 p.m., a suspect was taken into custody from a home in Elyria for questioning.

Officials have not released the suspect or victims names.