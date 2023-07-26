SHEFFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Lorain County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.

Troopers were called to the area of State Route 57, not far from Mayfield Road in Sheffield Township around 3:40 p.m. for reports of the crash.

Initial investigation show the 17-year-old driver of a Mazda 3 stopped at a stop sign, but when she rolled out into SR-57, the driver of a Yamaha motorcycle hit her driver’s side door.

The motorcyclist, identified as Javier Alvarez, reportedly died at the scene due to his injuries. The 23-year-old from Lorain was wearing a helmet at the time of his death, troopers said.

The driver of the Mazda and a 21-year-old male passenger were taken to Elyria University Hospitals for injuries described as minor.

OSHP said they are looking into whether drugs or alcohol are suspected in the crash.