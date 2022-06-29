WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a motorcycle.

It happened Tuesday afternoon on County Road 22 in Wayne Township.

According to troopers, the driver of the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve and traveled left of center. The motorcycle went off the side of the road, struck a ditch and flipped, ejecting the driver and the passenger. Neither was wearing a helmet, troopers say.

The driver, Joshua Perrera, 32, of Rittman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was taken to the hospital via Metro Life Flight.

OSHP does not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor.