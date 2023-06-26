CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – A motorcycle driver has died after a crash in Canton Sunday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Canton Police Department, the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 400 block of 30th Street NW.

According to police, a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle was heading west on 30th St. NW when it hit a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox.

The Chevy was turning east onto 30th St. NW from a driveway.

The driver of the motorcycle, 27-year-old James Townsley, was ejected from the bike and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

The Canton Metro Crash Team is investigating the crash.

It is unknown if drugs, alcohol, or speed were a factor at this time, according to the release.

No further details were made available.