Motorcyclist killed in Stark County crash

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Plain Township.

It happened Wednesday just before midnight.

Deputies responded to a crash at Mt. Pleasant St. NE and State Route 43.

According to investigators, a motorcyclist was headed eastbound on Mt. Pleasant St. NE when he failed to yield at the stop sign and hit another vehicle that was headed south on SR-43.

The motorcyclist was killed.

He’s been identified as Alexander R. Anderson, 23, of Canton.

The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at (330) 430-3800.