JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash.

It happened in Jackson Township on Riverside Ave. Monday around 9 p.m.

According to troopers, a man driving a motorcycle headed south on Riverside failed to negotiate a curve.

OSHP reports the driver went left of center, across the northbound lane, and off the side of the road, before hitting a ditch and overturning.

Bradley Jacobs, 64, of Massillon was pronounced dead at the scene.

OSHP reports he was not wearing his helmet.

Troopers say alcohol is believed to be involved.