Motorcyclist killed in Medina County crash, state troopers say

GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – State troopers are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened in Medina County on Thursday.

State troopers from the Medina Highway Patrol Post were called out to Tower Road, south of Good Road in Guilford Township around 5 p.m.

According to state troopers, a 2017 Nissan Juke, traveling southbound, was pulling into a private driveway and failed to yield for a 2020 Yamaha motorcycle heading northbound.

Investigators say the motorcycle ran into the SUV and the rider was thrown from it, landing in a nearby ditch.

The motorcyclist, later identified as 28-year-old Bretton Jones, of Medina, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SUV driver, a 68-year-old woman from Seville, was treated for injuries at the scene.

According to state troopers, Jones wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.