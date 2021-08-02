Motorcyclist killed in Green crash

GREEN, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle in Green.

According to a press release, deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of South Main St. and Comet Rd. Sunday around 6:15 p.m.

According to law enforcement, a Toyota Prius was headed southbound on South Main St. when a driver on a Yamaha Motorcycle attempted to pass the vehicle at a high rate of speed in a no-passing zone.

The motorcyclist hit the Prius as it was attempting to pass.

The motorcyclist was killed.

The sheriff’s office says the 32-year-old from Green was not wearing a helmet. He has not been identified.

The driver and passenger of the Prius were treated and released on the scene.