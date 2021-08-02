Motorcyclist killed in crash with deer: OSHP

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened in Marseilles Township in Wyandot County.

The crash was discovered on County Highway 77, east of Township Road 108 on Sunday evening around 9:15 p.m.

According to troopers, a motorcycle was headed westbound on County Highway 77 when it collided with a deer.

The motorcyclist was ejected, according to a press release.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

He’s been identified as Michael Hoy, 49, of Marseilles.

Troopers say he was not wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.

