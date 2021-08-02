Motorcyclist killed in crash with deer: OSHP

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened in Marseilles Township in Wyandot County.
The crash was discovered on County Highway 77, east of Township Road 108 on Sunday evening around 9:15 p.m.
According to troopers, a motorcycle was headed westbound on County Highway 77 when it collided with a deer.
The motorcyclist was ejected, according to a press release.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
He’s been identified as Michael Hoy, 49, of Marseilles.
Troopers say he was not wearing a helmet.
The crash remains under investigation.