Motorcyclist killed in crash on Valley View Bridge

by: Talia Naquin

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash.

It happened on the Valley View bridge around 9 p.m. Thursday.

Troopers say a man driving a motorcycle veered off the left side of the road, hit a concrete barrier, and was ejected.

He was wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The victim has been identified as Kevin Finch, 25, of Augusta, Georgia.

The bridge was shut down for several hours following the crash.

