Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-77 in Summit County

GREEN, Ohio (WJW) — A motorcyclist died after a crash on Interstate 77 south in Green Monday night.

According to a release from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, it happened at about 9:40 p.m. near the Massillon Road exit.

A 29-year-old male from Jackson Township was riding a 2015 Yamaha R1 motorcycle south in Interstate 77 at a high rate of speed. The motorcycle hit a 1995 Chevy S10 driven by a 46-year-old male also traveling south on Interstate 77.

After hitting the truck, the motorcycle continued south hitting a 2019 Jeep Compass being driven by a 27-year-old female.

The motorcyclist was killed.

The driver of the Chevy S10 was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Jeep was not hurt.

The release states that speed was a factor in the crash. It’s not yet known if drugs or alcohol were factors.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet. A portion of Intertate 77 south was closed for nearly four hour after the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.