CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle.

According to police, around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, the driver of a Suzuki motorcycle hit a Hyundai while traveling at a high rate of speed while the car made a U-turn.

It happened on Miles Avenue near East 156th St.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was treated for minor injuries.