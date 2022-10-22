CANTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened in Canton Township in Stark County Saturday afternoon.

According to a press release from OSHP, troopers responded to the intersection of Dueber Ave. SW and Fohl Rd SW just before 4:30 p.m.

Troopers say the driver of a Hyundai was headed northbound on Deuber Ave. and attempted to turn onto Fohl Rd. The Hyundai driver entered the southbound lane of Dueber while making the turn. A man on a Harley who was headed northbound on Dueber applied his brakes.

OSHP says that caused the Harley rider to fly off the bike and hit the Hyundai.

The Harley rider was pronounced dead at the scene. He’s been identified as James Horsley, 70, of Massilon.

OSHP says alcohol and drugs were not factors in this crash.

The crash remains under investigation.