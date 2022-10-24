CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a truck in Canton over the weekend.

It happened at the corner of 15th Street NE and Plain Avenue around 12:44 a.m. Sunday.

According to Canton police, a 2021 Kawasaki was heading southbound on Plain Avenue when it hit the passenger side of a 2011 Ford F-150 heading west on 15 Street.

The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike. He was taken to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The motorcyclist wasn’t wearing a helmet, investigators say.

The driver of the truck wasn’t injured in the crash.

It’s unclear at this time if drugs or alcohol was a factor for the motorcyclist in this crash.

The crash remains under investigation.