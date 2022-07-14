BATH, Ohio (WJW) – A 28-year-old from Peninsula, Ohio was killed Tuesday afternoon when troopers say he traveled left of center on his motorcycle and struck a car head-on.

According to the Akron Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on State Route 18 in Bath Township, near mile post 1, at about 4:00 p.m.

Officials have identified the driver of the motorcycle as 28-year-old Martin Upp. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers said Upp was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the car did not sustain any injuries and was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.