MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – State troopers are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a hit-skip crash that happened in Ashtabula County Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 4:22 p.m. on State Route 7, near State Route 84 in Monroe Township.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist was heading northbound on State Route 7 when a woman driving a GMC Sierra pulled out in front of him from a driveway.

Investigators say the motorcycle collided with the GMC Sierra, throwing the rider from the motorcycle. The motorcyclist, identified as 31-year-old Billy Hosier Jr., of Conneaut, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the GMC Sierra, along with two passengers, left the scene on foot, troopers say.

State troopers say the two passengers have been found, but not the driver.

The crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.