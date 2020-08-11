Motorcyclist killed in Ashtabula County crash

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash.

It happened in Sheffield Township just before 1:30 p.m. Monday on State Route 193.

According to OSHP, a motorcyclist was headed south on SR-193 when he drove off the left side of the road.

The driver hit a bridge rail and a utility pole and was ejected from the motorcycle, according to a press release from OSHP.

The motorcyclist has been identified as Timothy Camp, 56, of Jefferson, Ohio.

Troopers say he was wearing a helmet.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8