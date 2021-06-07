Motorcyclist killed in Ashland County head-on crash

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened in Hanover Township in Ashland County.
Troopers responded to State Route 97 near Ohio Department of Natural Resources Mohican Rd 51 around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
In a press release, OSHP reports a GMC Terrain was headed east on SR-97 when it went left of center.
It hit a motorcyclist head-on.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
He was identified as Randall Beecham, 69, of Bellville, Ohio.
The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
SR-97 was closed for several hours during the investigation.
Alcohol is considered a factor in the crash, according to OSHP.