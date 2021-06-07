Motorcyclist killed in Ashland County head-on crash

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened in Hanover Township in Ashland County.

Troopers responded to State Route 97 near Ohio Department of Natural Resources Mohican Rd 51 around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

In a press release, OSHP reports a GMC Terrain was headed east on SR-97 when it went left of center.

It hit a motorcyclist head-on.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was identified as Randall Beecham, 69, of Bellville, Ohio.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

SR-97 was closed for several hours during the investigation.

Alcohol is considered a factor in the crash, according to OSHP.