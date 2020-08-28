Motorcyclist killed in accident involving semi-truck in Stark County

TUSCARAWAS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly traffic crash in Stark County.

It happened around 4 p.m. Thursday at State Route 172 and State Route 193.

According to OSHP, the driver of a semi-truck was headed eastbound on SR-172 and failed to yield to the right of way while turning onto SR-93.

The semi driver turned in front of a motorcycle driver.

The motorcyclist hit the semi truck.

The motorcycle flipped and the driver was ejected.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and was killed in the crash.

He’s been identified as Zachary Weaver, 27, of Dalton.

The semi driver was not injured and has not been charged.

