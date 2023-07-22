SUGAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A man died and two others were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Wayne County Saturday morning, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.

Troopers were called to US Route 30 in Sugar Creek Township just before 11 a.m. for reports of a serious crash in the area involving a motorcycle and a minivan.

A 25-year-old woman, who was driving a 2-year-old in a Dodge Caravan, was attempting to cross Route 30 from an access road when OSHP said she failed to yield and the driver of a Harley Davidson crashed into the passenger side of the minivan.

The Dodge was on its side when first responders arrived on scene. The woman and 2-year-old were taken to Akron Children’s Hospital, where their conditions are unknown. Both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision.

The motorcyclist, identified as 57-year-old Gerald Siegel of Canton, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, troopers said.

An investigation is still ongoing, and troopers said they didn’t know if “speed or impairment played a role in the crash.”