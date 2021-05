INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW) – Law enforcement is investigating a crash involving a motorcyclist early Wednesday in Independence.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. on the I-480 eastbound ramp to the I-77 southbound ramp.

First responders found the motorcyclist in the grass and the bike crashed nearby.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital.

Their condition is not known.

Lanes were closed in the area while crash investigators were on the scene.