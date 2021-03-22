Motorcyclist hits minivan in Lorain County, killed

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Elyria Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a traffic fatality that happened Sunday just before 7 p.m. in Carlisle Township.

According to a press release from OSHP, the driver of a minivan was headed westbound on Butternut Ridge Rd.

A motorcyclist was headed eastbound on Butternut Ridge Rd.

According to troopers, the driver of the minivan was turning left into her driveway and failed to yield to the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist hit the van and was killed.

There were four children in the minivan ranging in age from 1 to 10-years-old.

None of them were hurt.

Neither was the minivan driver.

The motorcyclist was identified as William Gunter, 32, of Elyria.

He was wearing a full facial helmet, troopers say.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected.

The minivan driver has not been charged.