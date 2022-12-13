SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating following a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead in Summit County Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers were called to the area of Krumroy Road and Sypher Road in Springfield Township around 1:55 p.m. after the driver of a Honda motorcycle went over the center line and hit a Peterbilt box truck.

The motorcyclist had reportedly missed a stop sign before running into the truck, and the 38-year-old woman was declared dead by the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The driver of the truck was not injured in the incident, OSHP said.

The motorcyclist, who was later identified as Stephanie Terry of Akron, was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, troopers said, and they are looking into if alcohol or drugs were involved.