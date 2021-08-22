Motorcyclist dies in crash on I-71

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — DroneFOX flew high over a major traffic jam on I-71 south near Strongsville about 5 p.m. Sunday, where cars were backed up more than a mile following a fatal crash.

State troopers say a person was riding a motorcycle in the fast lane when it skidded into a guard rail. The driver was thrown off the vehicle, troopers said, and the rider was reportedly killed at the scene.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, troopers said.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Cleveland Post reportedly first responded to the scene around 3:20 p.m.

Nothing more is being reported about the incident at this time.

