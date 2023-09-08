SUGAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – An East Canton man died after the motorcycle he was driving smashed into the back of an SUV, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The accident happened on U.S. Route 30, near Wenger Road in Sugar Creek Township, at about 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 7.

According to the Wooster Post, both vehicles were traveling in the westbound lanes of U.S. Route 30. As the SUV slowed to make a left turn, the motorcycle rear-ended the Dodge Durango.

According to troopers, the motorcycle driver, identified as Jackson Fimple, 21, of East Canton, was separated from the bike and landed in the grassy median. He died en route to a nearby hospital, officials said.

Troopers note that Fimple had a motorcycle endorsement and was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. They said in a press release, “The crash remains under investigation, but impairment is believed to be a contributing factor.”

The driver of the SUV was not injured.