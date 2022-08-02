PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – A motorcyclist who Parma police say led them on a chase that ended in a crash has died.

According to Parma police, around 8:40 p.m., officers tried to pull over a 25-year-old man on a motorcycle on Tiedeman Road, just north of Brookpark Road, for driving without a license plate.

Police say he then drove off northbound on Tiedeman Road before hitting another vehicle that was exiting I-480 westbound.

The man, identified as James Meadows, from Garrettsville, died from his injuries.

The 52-year-old woman driving the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say it’s unknown at this time if any drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.