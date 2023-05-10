MARION COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A motorcyclist has died after crashing into a deer in Marion County Tuesday night.

According to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 9:20 p.m. on Prospect Upper Sandusky Road.

Gerald Lyman, 45, was driving a 2006 Harley Davidson FLHX south when he hit a deer, causing his motorcycle to flip, according to the release.

Lyman was ejected from the motorcycle and landed on the roadway. The motorcycle then went off the right side of the roadway and hit an embankment before coming to a stop, the release said.

Lyman was taken to Marion General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to the release.

No further information was available.