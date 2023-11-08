**Related Video Above: The 10 most dangerous highways in Ohio.**

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A 20-year-old man died following a Tuscarawas County motorcycle crash Wednesday evening, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.

Emergency responders were called to the area of milepost 15 on U.S. Route 250 for reports a man was thrown from a motorcycle. Upon arrival, troopers learned the driver hit a deer that was on the road.

The man, identified as Isaac Stokey of Tuscarawas, was taken to Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital where he was declared dead.

Troopers did not release any other information regarding the crash and say an investigation is ongoing.