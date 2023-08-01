BROOK PARK, Ohio (WJW) – A man has died after a crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle in Brook Park Monday night.

According to a press release from the Brook Park Police Department, the crash happened on the 16600 block of Brookpark Road around 11:10 p.m.

The driver of the motorcycle, later identified as 54-year-old David Zahn, was taken to Metro Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the other vehicle stayed at the scene and was not injured.

This crash is still under investigation and no further details were made available.