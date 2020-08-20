Motorcycle rider killed in Sandusky crash

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Sandusky.

Troopers responded to the intersection of US-250 and Chalet Dr. around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Troopers say the driver of a car that was turning from Chalet onto US-250 pulled into the path of a motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist hit the car and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

No one has been charged.

