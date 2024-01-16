[In the player above, watch related FOX 8 News coverage on a Painesville Township fire investigators theorize started with the ignition of motorcycle fuel vapors that had collected inside the home.]

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A motorcycle was the origin of an early Sunday apartment fire along Manchester Road, according to a news release from the city fire department.

The fire was reported just before 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14, at the apartments at 1930 Manchester Road, near the Sharon Street intersection, according to the release.

Crews arrived to find light smoke coming from three sides of the building. Firefighters found a motorcycle inside an apartment on a lower level that had caught fire, according to the release. They extinguished the fire and removed the motorcycle.

No one was injured. However, the building sustained “extensive” smoke damage.

An Akron METRO RTA bus came to the scene to shelter displaced residents and keep them warm. The Red Cross was notified of the displaced residents.

A Sunday evening fire in Painesville Township is believed to have a similar cause. Firefighters there theorized the resident had been working on his motorcycle inside the home’s family room, when the home’s hot water tank ignited gasoline vapors that had collected inside.