NEWBURY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist Wednesday morning.

According to OSHP, it happened just after 7 a.m. on State Route 44 in Newbury Township in Geauga County.

The motorcyclist was headed north on SR 44 when he hit a deer in the road. The impact threw the motorcyclist from the bike, according to OSHP.

Courtesy: OSHP

Courtesy: OSHP

Troopers say the motorcyclist was then hit by a commercial vehicle that was headed northbound on SR 44.

The motorcyclist was identified as Joseph Randall, 60, of Stow. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Randall was wearing his helmet, troopers say.

The driver of the commercial vehicle was from Florida and was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

FOX 8 Weather reported dense fog across Northeast Ohio at the time of the crash.