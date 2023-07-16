BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — A local non-profit motorcycle club made up of members of law enforcement went on a ride to rise money for a 10-year-old girl being treated for brain cancer and spine cancer.

The riders made several stops along the way to collect donations for Bryalynn Elkins on her birthday Sunday.

The group called Sworn Justice had more than 100 riders take part in the fundraiser.

Bryalynn sporting the shades during a hospital visit.

They rode from the Hydrant Pub and Grub in Berea all the way to the Tavern of Independence in Brecksville.

Event organizers said all of the money raised goes to Bryalynn and her grandmother to help with Bryalynn’s medical needs.

“From the bottom of my heart I want to thank Sworn Justice and Tavern of Independence for the pouring out of help for my granddaughter,” Cindy Elkins told FOX 8.

If you'd like to learn about the organization