Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard’s big stadium tour coming to Cleveland this summer

Motley Crue performs at the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sept. 19, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Powers/Powers Imagery/Invision/AP)

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A big celebration of rock ‘n’ roll is coming to Cleveland this summer.

Mötley Crüe, along with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, is bringing their 2022 tour to FirstEnergy Stadium on July 14.

The show was originally planned for summer of 2020, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tour will kick off in Atlanta on June 16 and finish up in Las Vegas on Sept. 9. Check out the full list of tour dates here.

According to Mötley Crüe’s website, the tour has already sold over a million tickets.

The Cleveland show will kick off at 5 p.m. Get your tickets to the show here.