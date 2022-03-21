COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A motion has been filed by State Senator Vernon Sykes and Ohio House Minority Leader Allison Russo to move the Ohio primary election date to June 28.

The Ohio primary election is currently scheduled for May 3 but this motion filed to the Ohio Supreme Court by Democrats Sykes and Russo to “ensure that this Court can continue working with the Commission to make progress on adopting and implementing a plan that satisfies both state and federal constitutional requirements.”

Sykes and Russo sit on the Ohio Redistricting Commission which is set to meet Monday evening to begin work on a fourth draft of legislative maps.

While June 28 is highlighted as the date to move the primary, the motion states that any other date works as well that would “allow sufficient time for the Commission to adopt and implement a new, constitutional set of maps.”

The Ohio Supreme Court struck down the state’s proposed Ohio Statehouse redistricting maps for the third time last week.

