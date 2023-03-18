MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A local volunteer organization hosted a community baby shower for more than 100 women in the Maple Heights community on Saturday afternoon.

Expecting mothers and mothers who have a baby up to 24 months old were invited to Abraham Lincoln Elementary School to receive much-needed support as they prepare for or care for their newborn babies.

The organizers also hope this event will raise awareness of the physical aspects of pregnancy and the emotional impact on mothers.

The Family and Community Engagement Coordinator Angelique Shy and the Maple Heights City Schools’ Homeless Liaison Rosalin Wynn teamed up to start the community baby shower after learning that Maple Heights is among other cities for having high infant mortality rates in Cuyahoga County.

WJW photo

“Our families will walk away with more than just diapers but a wide array of sustainable information,” Shy said. “We are doing our part to fight against the growing infant mortality rate statistics.”