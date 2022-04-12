CLEVELAND (WJW) — April is Autism Awareness Month, and a local mother is sharing her family’s story in hopes of helping others.

Her son, Carter, 4, was diagnosed with autism in the middle of the pandemic. Doctors stressed early intervention would be key. And he immediately started physical, occupational and speech therapy three times a week at Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital.

After a year of intensive therapy, they’re already seeing positive changes.

Behavior analyst Maureen Intihar works with the family and said there are signs to look out for if a family suspects their child has autism.