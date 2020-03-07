Mother sentenced to life in prison for stabbing five-year-old daughter to death

HAYS COUNTY, Tex. (WJW) — A woman in Texas has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility for parole after stabbing her five-year-old daughter to death back in 2017.

According to WTSP, Krystle Concepcion Villanueva, 28, reportedly told a 911 operator that she killed the girl because “she asked for cereal.”

“This is one of the worst cases I’ve ever seen, been a part of. It’s probably the most horrific case in the history of Hays County. It’s very sad,” Hays County Sheriff Gary Cutler said in an interview.

Villanueva was also convicted for stabbing her father-in-law multiple times. Blood tests showed she had alcohol and marijuana in her system, according to prosecutors.