FRESNO, Calif. (WJW) – A California mother was sentenced to six years in prison after her 8-year-old daughter died while trying to crawl underneath a train in 2018, according to court records.

Joy Frances Collins was arrested in December of 2018 in Fresno on suspicion of child neglect after the incident, according to FOX 8 News sister station KTLA.

According to KTLA, Collins was with her 9-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter when they were trying to get to a bus stop. That is when a mile-long train blocked their route and came to a stop.

Fresno Police Department Chief Jerry Dyer said in a 2018 press conference, just after the train came to a halt, Collins told her children that they had to “hurry … or they would miss the bus,” citing a witness, according to KTLA.

Collins was eventually charged with child abuse after her daughter, Joyanna Harris, was killed by the train.

According to local news station KFSN, Harris was killed moments later, after following her 9-year-old brother, who was also injured.

According to KFSN, Collins’ son is now in the custody of his two grandparents.

According to court documents, Collins was arrested on two counts of child abuse and endangerment in 2018.

She was found guilty on both charges on Oct. 9, and sentenced to six years in prison on Tuesday, Dec. 19, court documents show.

Collins will now be taken to Valley State Prison in Chowchilla to serve her term. She was also ordered to pay a $1,200 fine, according to court documents.