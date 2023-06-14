INDIANAPOLIS (WJW) — An Indiana woman who transported 2-month-old twins in a milk crate strapped to her bike has been sentenced to one year in jail.

Blossum Kirby, 36, was found guilty of two charges of neglect of a dependent and sentenced to two years in jail, with one year suspended, for each count.

Kirby was arrested and charged in June 2022 after a group of pizza shop employees spotted the babies, which they first thought were toys.

The workers said she was swerving on her bike and almost wrecked a few times, at one point hitting a curb. They called medics when they realized what was happening.

“You can’t have those babies in there like that, ma’am,” one worker can be heard saying in video captured of the incident that was then widely shared in a nearby neighborhood Facebook group.

At the time, Kirby told police she always transported her children that way since she didn’t have a car and didn’t see anything wrong with it. She told officers she was riding her bike from her mother’s house to a friend’s house, which was a 30-minute ride.

The babies, who were wearing only diapers, had sunburns, abrasions and scratches. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.