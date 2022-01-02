Mother says off-duty Cleveland cop murdered on NYE ‘will be missed forever’

**Related Video Above: Friends mourn the loss of Shane Bartek

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Following the murder of an off-duty Cleveland police officer during an alleged carjacking on New Year’s Eve, Shane Bartek‘s family is mourning the loss of a son and a brother.

Bartek’s mother Debra is not doing interviews at this time, but did release a statement to FOX 8 expressing gratitude for all of the love and support shown by the community after her son was shot and killed.

Shane Bartek police photo. Courtesy Jacqueline Ketterer

“Shane lived his life to the fullest,” Debra said in the statement. “He didn’t take life to seriously but always made sure everyone around him was taken cared of and happy. He was goofy, always had a smile on his face, and always brought people out of their shells with his confidence and calm demeanor. Shane was a son, a brother, a twin, and friend. But so much more. He lived his life in kindness and to help others. He will be missed forever.”

Two suspects are now facing charges in the deadly shooting and an investigation is ongoing.