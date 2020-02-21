Mother rescues driver moments before semi explodes in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WJW) – A tanker full of jet fuel crashed on I-70 near I-465 in Indianapolis Thursday afternoon.

It shut both interstates down for hours.

Holly McNally was driving by when it happened.

She stopped and ran to the driver, who was on fire.

She and another good samaritan put the fire out on him and then tried to run while carrying him away.

McNally just gave birth to her son Connor this week.

She had just left the NICU, where they’re taking care of him, when she came upon the semi explosion.

She said she would want someone to do the same thing for her son.