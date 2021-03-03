Mother of three killed; Akron police look for tips to solve murder

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Nicole Rollins was a mother of three and an active member of her community.

She was killed on February 17 at 8 p.m. outside a home in Akron.

Rollins was 43-years-old.

A person who lived near the 800 block of Blvd. St. called 911 and said they heard 3 to 5 gunshots and saw a vehicle drive away from the scene.

The caller said Rollins headlights were still on and her car was still running.

The Summit County Medical Examiner said Rollins died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

“Nicole was actively involved with her children’s PTA and was a very important contributor to the Portage Lakes Girls Fastpitch League. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and sister who will be greatly missed,” her obituary reads.

Akron police say they are looking for the community’s help to provide any information, however small, about Rollins’ death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at (330)375-2490 or (330)375-2Tip.

You can also call the Summit County Crimestoppers at (330)434-COPS or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

Callers can remain anonymous.