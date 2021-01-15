LIVE: Mother of Tamir Rice, local activists hold rally to demand Department of Justice reopen his case

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Samaria Rice, the mother of Tamir Rice, is joining local activists for a rally on Friday to demand the Department of Justice reopen his case.

The 12-year-old boy was shot and killed after Cleveland police officer Timothy Loehmann opened fire on him at Cudell Recreation Center in November of 2014. Police said at the time the officer thought Tamir was reaching for a gun in his waistband. It turned out to be an airsoft pistol.

No criminal charges were ever filed against Loehmann or his partner Frank Garmback.

The Department of Justice closed its federal investigation into the shooting back in December. However, Tamir’s mother is hopeful it will be reopened under the Biden administration.

“Trump’s DOJ ran out the clock on Tamir Rice’s case, but we’re never giving up on #JusticeForTamir. With a new administration we get a new DOJ, so we are renewing our hope and continuing the struggle,” organizers of the rally said in a press release.

The rally will be held from 2:30 to 4:00 p.m. at Fort Huntington Park downtown.