Mother of Norton teen recovering from cardiac arrest thankful for community’s continued support during coronavirus outbreak

**Watch our previous report from a fundraiser supporting Emma's family in the video above**

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The mother of a Norton teenager in the middle of a months-long recovery from cardiac arrest is thanking the community for their support, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

Emma Pfouts, 17, began to have trouble breathing during her high school homecoming dance last fall. The evening quickly spiraled into a critical emergency that eventually required Emma to be placed in a medically induced coma.

Christina Weigand, Emma's mother, reports that Emma is continuing her therapy with a "great attitude and effort to work hard." She undergoes a full day of therapy daily and "pushes herself through every time."

However, Weigand says she is constantly worried about her daughter as the world battles the coronavirus.

"Everyone is going through such hard times right now and my worries are the same as everyone else’s. The days are so busy it keeps my mind off of it but my nights are anxiety filled with worry about what if Emma gets this virus & what it could do to her," Weigand shared on social media. "We have had so many milestones with her and she has fought so hard to beat all the outcomes predicted in the beginning, I couldn’t imagine if she would have to encounter such a hurdle."

Weigand says she praying for her daughter, family and everyone else during these uncertain times.

She also thanks everyone who has been helping in the renovation efforts at their home.

"I cannot say enough great things about the time, dedication, and effort so many people & companies have put into helping us build this room for Emma. From friends to complete strangers, they show up every day, working from morning to night to help us get Emma home," she wrote.

Weigand says they are humbled by the kindness and generosity they have received since Emma's injury and are "forever grateful" to everyone for their continuous support.

