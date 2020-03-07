Mother of Norton teen recovering from cardiac arrest speaks out amid National Brain Injury Awareness Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

**Watch our previous report from a fundraiser supporting Emma's family in the video above**

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The mother of a Norton teenager in the middle of a months-long recovery from cardiac arrest is speaking out about brain injuries amid National Brain Injury Awareness Month.

Emma Pfouts, 17, began to have trouble breathing during her high school homecoming dance last fall. The evening quickly spiraled into a critical emergency that eventually required Emma to be placed in a medically induced coma.

Her mother, Christina Weigand, has been sharing updates about Emma's journey on Facebook.

In her latest update, she shares that Emma underwent neurological testing on Thursday. While Emma wasn't able to make it through all the testing, Weigand is hopeful they will see some answers from the information doctors collected.

"[Emma] has some things going on with her neurologically due to the brain injury and a lot of time the answers are that they don’t know because there’s not a lot of research on anoxic brain injuries," Weigand shared.

Weigand also took the opportunity to speak out about brain injuries, sharing that traumatic brain injuries are more common than the injury Emma suffered and therefore more research is available on those.

"As I have said before, prior to Emma’s incident, I didn’t even know there was a difference between the two," Weigand wrote. "Now I know that ABIs are fewer and far between and not often able to be researched as much so the answers tend to be they don’t know. As a parent, this is never the answer you want to hear about your child. You want to know the specifics of every detail so you know you are making the right choices for them."

Emma's journey has been difficult for the whole family, but Weigand says they focus on the positive and encourage Emma along the way.

"Every day is a new day with a new opportunity to progress and she is determined to do that. I honestly don’t know that I could have the courage and outlook that Emma has had in her situation but as a parent, I couldn’t be more proud. She is truly my hero," Weigand continued.

Weigand is grateful for the progress Emma has made, reiterating that just five months ago they were praying she would survive.

The family is also thankful for the outpour of support they have received from the Northeast Ohio community.

"We have been given so many incredible acts of kindness, from the second night here that Emma’s friends and classmates decided to hold a prayer vigil in the parking lot, to the young girls that came up to me at the football game back in October telling me how much they were praying for Emma, to the many encouraging heartfelt comments left on my posts, to the people who passed along Emma’s story to their prayer lists, to all the beautiful cards, blankets, shirts, etc. sent, to the people who didn’t even know us but wanted to help & volunteered their time & so much more to help us be able to bring Emma home. THANK YOU just doesn’t seem enough for how grateful we are to all of you!" Weigand expressed.

Emma's family hopes to bring her home soon.

