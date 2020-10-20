Mother of Norton high school cheerleader reflects on teen’s recovery over last year

**Watch our previous report on Emma’s journey to recovery in the video above**

NORTON, Ohio (WJW) — It’s officially been one year since Norton cheerleader Emma Pfouts suffered an asthma attack and allergic reaction that caused her to go into cardiac arrest.

Pfouts’ mother Christina Weigand recently updated those who have been following the teen’s journey, from her time in a coma, to taking her first steps and everything in between on the road to recovery.

“One year ago today, all of our lives were forever changed.,” Weigand said in a Facebook post. “I cannot write the words today of how I feel so I decided to put it in a video, I hope you enjoy. We are forever grateful for all the love, prayers, and support you all have shown Emma and our family.”

(You can watch that video commemorating the full year right here.)

Pfouts would have been a senior at Norton High School this year. Her mom says that Pfouts is not attending school at this time. Earlier this fall, the teen’s cheer squad hung a special senior banner in her honor, as seen below:

In early October, Weigang went into more detail on the wild year it has been on her family.

“Emma has come a long way from that initial night, but still has a long road ahead of her,” Weigand said in a Facebook post. “But I am confident she will achieve all of the goals she has set for herself. We are forever blessed to even have her with us today & for her to be able to set goals for herself like wanting to return to school, wanting to relearn how to walk, wanting to drive, & all the things a normal 17-year-old wants out of life.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: